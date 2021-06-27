For most of us, whenever it comes to animals and pets, we have a soft spot. Thankfully, with the digital age and social media, it seems that more people are reaching out to help those in need.

Whether this entails helping others to find missing pets, donating for a good cause or even offering advice on a matter, I see more of it. I cannot think of one person that I know that does not have a pet.

I used to volunteer at a local humane society, and it was such a rewarding experience. I was also able to connect, hang out with and form friendships with the cats. It was hard for me to adopt my furry shelter friends, but I was thankful that they were going to a loving home.

Hudson Valley Humane Society Seeking Urgent Placements for Pets They are going to be doing construction and that means that there will be loud noises and construction which may be disturbing to some of their residents.