Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses.

Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York

On September 7, at approximately 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano heading east on State Route 44 struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while attempting to pass two vehicles, according to New York State Police.

Driver of Chrysler Town & Country Killed in Dutchess County, New York Crash

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country was pronounced deceased on the scene. Over the weekend, police confirmed that 50-year-old Erin T. Clancy of Stanford, New York was the person killed.

Clancy was a community instructor, trainer, certified Oola life coach, event speaker and chaplain, according to his social media.

He also was the aquatics director at Maplebrook School in Amenia, New York, according to Facebook.

New York State Police Looking For Witnesses in Head-On Fatal Dutchess County Crash

The operator of the Nissan Murano was transported to a local area hospital with undisclosed serious injuries.

The driver of the 2009 Nissan Murano that police allege passed two vehicles before striking Clancy's 2015 Chrysler Town & Country was 33-year-old Camay O. Pryce of Poughkeepsie, New York.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed but New York State Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

"This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available," New York State Police wrote in a press release. "SP Poughkeepsie Investigator Gonyo is requesting any possible witness that has not yet spoken to the State Police to please contact the Troop K Bureau of Investigation at (845) 677-7300 in reference to case# 11034699."

