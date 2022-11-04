Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years

A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work.

On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County

Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York

The Avon Research & Development facility is located at 1 Avon Place in Suffern, New York. It has been in Suffern for 125 years.

"We're incredibly proud of our Suffern team and grateful for the strong innovation foundation that we will build on," Avon CEO Angele Cretu stated. We believe this evolution of our R&D operations will give us access to a wider ecosystem of partners to drive our innovation pipeline. "For 136 years, breakthrough innovation has been at the core of the Avon brand with our proprietary technology and award-winning, affordable beauty products."

The reason for the closure is the company is moving its research and development operations out of the United States. To Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business, according to company officials.

Avon Closing New York Facility, Heading Overseas

"In order to further deliver its Global Innovation Programme and realize significant cost efficiencies, Avon will be establishing new Research and Development operations in Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business. As a result, the company will be closing its Research & Development operations in Suffern, New York," Avon stated in a press release. "This is part of Avon's Open Up and Grow strategy to deliver aspirational beauty at irresistible value through an omnichannel, high-touch relationship selling model."

Many Rockland County residents were shocked to learn about the facility's upcoming closure.

"Wow, a Rockland dynasty, so many families worked for Avon!! Goodbye and thanks," one person wrote on Facebook.

The company has not officially released a closing date.

