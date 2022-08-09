Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident

Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times."

Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot.

City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting on Benkard Avenue

On Sunday, August 8, 2022, at about 1:26 a.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department received multiple direct calls for shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue in the City of Newburgh, New York.

While officers were responding to the area, they received another call for help in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.

Man Shot Multiple Times In Car Near Liberty Street

Police found a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was entrapped in the rollover motor vehicle. Not only was the unnamed City of Newburgh man entrapped in the car, but police quickly learned he was shot "multiple times."

The City of Newburgh Fire Department extricated the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper back. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when firefighters pulled him from the car, police say.

"Officers and Mobile Life Support Services began CPR, attempted to render lifesaving aid, and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

Shell Casings Found on S. Lander Street and Benkard Avenue

Officers soon located six expended shell casings in the area of S. Lander Street and Benkard Avenue in the City of Newburgh, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

City of Newburgh Police Seek Witnesses

Anyone who witnesses the shooting is asked to call the police.

"Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department concluded in its press release.

