Hudson Valley Dad Missing After Getting Flat In Upstate New York

Family members are hoping for help as the search continues after a father went missing after getting a flat in the Hudson Valley.

The search continues as officials search for a missing man in the woods in Sullivan County, New York.

Search Continues For Missing Man In Sullivan County, New York

Harold Hoyt was last seen in the early morning hours on March 30 in the woods off Galligan Road in Forestburgh, New York.

"We just need to know that my brother is safe," Hoyt's sister, Jennifer Nicholas, wrote on Facebook. "We will not give up until he is home with his kids and his family but please any info no matter how small it may be can help us find him so please help me find my brother and bring him home safely!!!"

Hoyt is described as being 6'3" and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He's very tall and thin. He was last seen wearing camo pants and a black hoody with a red jacket.

Father Goes Missing After Getting Flat In Upstate New York

Hoyt went missing after getting a flat in a remote part of Galligan Road in Forestburgh. Rescue teams have been searching the rugged terrain for the past few days.

"Adirondack Mountain Rescue is back in Forestburgh, New York this morning as the search continues," the Adirondack Mountain Rescue team wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Hoyt should call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 845 794-7100.

