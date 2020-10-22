Many wanted a police officer removed from his job after he posted a rap video that supported Donald Trump, called for Hillary Clinton to be killed and was allegedly transphobic.

In June, a New Paltz police officer who identified himself as Rob Sisco posted a video of himself rapping in uniform that led to many complaints from Hudson Valley residents.

"There’s only two genders and Trump’s still your president. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina. This whole coronavirus was sent here from China. Hillary is Killary we all know the reason. Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason," Sisco says in the video which was obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

Town of New Paltz officials said town board members and the Town of New Paltz Police Department received many complaints about the video.

"Every day I go to work and I put on a badge. But I’d rather use my words than resorting to violence. Cause I’d rather talk to y’all than a blue wall of silence. And we all bleed red, whether white, black or brown. But we need to get together and shut this (expletive) down. Stop lootin’, stop shootin’, stop fires and threats. It only takes two people. I’m first so who’s next?" Sisco goes on to say in the video.

Town of New Paltz Town Supervisor Neil Bettez confirmed to Hudson Valley Post Sisco will keep his job after an arbitrator didn’t consider the video a "fireable offense."

Sisco must serve a 90-day suspension starting Oct. 25 and will be on probation for four years, or as Bettez called it a "last-chance agreement" where he can be fired if he has a repeat offense during the next 48 months.

"That is serious to have someone lose their pay for 90 days, that’s is a lot," Bettez told Hudson Valley Post over the phone. "We like to think we can be leaders. This is why I think this was so hurtful to the members of the community and the town board. We expect more from our officers. I like to think we have the best officers. We are hoping going forward we can all be better."

Sisco was initially suspended for 30 days after the video was posted. When that expired his case was in arbitration and he was on the payroll. Along with his 90-day suspension and 48-month probation, Sisco has agreed to issue a public apology and complete 20 hours of community service which will be monitored by leaders of the LGBTQ+ community.

Over 3,100 signed a Change.org petition requesting Sisco return to work. Over 2,100 signed a Chang.org petition hoping Sisco would not return to his job.