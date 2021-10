Hudson Valley Company Hopes to Reboot ‘Classic’ New York TV Show

A company in the Hudson Valley is working to bring back a "classic" TV show.

Christine Ferraro owns a children's television production company in Putnam County. She tells Hudson Valey Post her company is trying to bring back "The Magic Garden."

"We are working to bringing back The Magic Garden, the classic children's television show from the 70s and 80s. We've been collaborating with Carole and Paula, the stars of the original series, and creating a grassroots crowdfunding campaign to help us fund an animated reboot," Ferraro said in an email.

Ferraro's company Hot Spaghetti Productions is based in Putnam Valley. Her company is the producers and creators of Sesame Street, Hero Elementary, and other children's shows, with 35 Emmy wins, according to Ferraro.

"The Magic Garden was such a popular NY regional show," Ferraro adds.

The original show aired weekdays from 1972 through 1984. It originated in New York, aired on WPIX and was syndicated to other parts of the country.

"THE MAGIC GARDEN was widely regarded as the most successful regional children’s show in history. It drew rave reviews and millions of fans, who still remember it with great affection," a press release states.

The hosts of the 70's and 80's hit show, Carole and Paula, live in Westchester County.

“Parents tell us, over and over again, how we need the Magic Garden today”, Carole Demas said.

The new edition of the beloved live-action children’s show will be part reboot and part prequel. Below is the premise of the new show:

The new version of THE MAGIC GARDEN reimagines the star characters, Carole and Paula, as little girls. The animated show will feature iconic elements of the original series, including The Magic Tree, Storybox, and other fan favorites, as well as young versions of the characters Sherlock and Flapper. Carole Demas and Paula Janis, the original stars of the show and lifelong friends, will join the cast once again, voicing two playful sunflowers, and will also be advisors on the new series.

An Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign is the first step in the development of the new animated series.

“All kids could use some safe, peaceful time in a Magic Garden where there is lots of love, magic and surprises, and many interesting and fun things to learn in an easy, organic way," Paula Janis said.

The base funding goal is $125,000 which will secure the production budget for an animated pilot. As of this writing, over $17,300 has been raised.

Once that goal is reached, Hot Spaghetti Productions will work toward a full series order.

