Hudson Valley Business Suddenly Closing After 50 Years

Some residents have been left shocked after business which has served the community for nearly 50 years is closing down with no warning.

The Smith Street Pharmacy located on the corner of Smith Street and Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie is suddenly closing down, a spokesperson from the Pharmacy confirmed to Hudson Valley Post Tuesday morning.

According to City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers, the pharmacy which was served the community for about 50 years will close for good on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"The owners that took over the business a few years ago decided to sell the pharmacy to a bigger chain which I honestly expected at some point. It is disgraceful and a disrespect to the residents they serve to close the business and not inform their customers that it was happening. They would find out when they call to refill a prescription and the call will be directed to Rite Aid on Main Street," Flowers wrote on Facebook.

Flowers added employees were just told of the closing, giving them little time to prepare to be out of a job.

"This is what happens when people come in our neighborhoods to conduct business and have no real interest in this community," Flowers said.

Flowers has been told that all prescriptions will be transferred to the Rite Aid located at 709 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, which is currently delivering prescriptions for free.