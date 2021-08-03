A popular Hudson Valley business on historic grounds is requiring customers to be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID test.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said dramatic action is needed to slow COVID in New York. The governor asked businesses to help slow the spread of COVID by only admitting vaccinated-only people.

On Monday, Cuomo repeated his plea.

"Go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it's in your best business interest," Cuomo said Monday. "I believe it's in your business interest to run a vaccine-only establishment. It's going to help your business not hurt it."

Cuomo thinks this will encourage more New Yorkers to get a vaccine as the delta variant continues to surge in New York. In the past month, COVID-related hospitalizations have doubled and there is about four times the number of daily coronavirus cases. New York's infection rate is just below 3 percent.

Broadway and a number of New York City restaurants are following Cuomo's order and will only admit vaccinated customers.

Hudson Valley Post has now learned at least one popular Hudson Valley business is following Cuomo's suggestion. City Winery Hudson Valley announced on Monday all indoor guests must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit.

"Your safety is our #1 priority," City Winery Hudson Valley wrote on social media. "All indoor City Winery guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit for entry."

City Winery Hudson Valley will also require all guests to wear masks indoors when moving or talking with a server.

"Masks are required to be worn indoors when moving about the building and when addressing servers at your table," City Winery Hudson Valley added.

City Winery Hudson Valley opened in 2020 at the historic Montgomery Mills. It's built at a 130-year-old mill on what's described as a "beautiful" 22-acre property.

"This stunning, 130-year-old historic Mill has been restored to its original romantic glory, with every detail exquisitely reimagined and crafted with the touch of rustic yet urban class that is unique to City Winery," City Winery writes on its website.

The Montgomery Worsted Mills was built in 1813 off the Wallkill River in Montgomery. The mill produced textiles and a lot of the old equipment has been preserved and incorporated into the new design, officials say. The mill burnt down in 1890 but was rebuilt in 1892.

City Winery Hudson Valley features a fully functioning winery, tasting room, restaurant and a site for private events. City Winery Hudson Valley also features concert series called Concerts in the Vineyard.

Upcoming concerts include The Spin Doctors, Nick Kroll Dar Williams, Marc Cohen, Martin Sexton and more.

