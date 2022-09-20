Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family

A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses.

A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York

On September 7, at approximately 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano heading east on State Route 44 struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while attempting to pass two vehicles, according to New York State Police.

The driver of the 2015 Chrysler, 50-year-old Erin T. Clancy of Stanford, New York, was killed in the head-on crash.

"Erin was a devoted husband, a super devoted father and extremely devoted to his community. He is survived by his loving wife Erin and three daughters! Erin’s love and dedication to his family were evident in every way possible," Michelle Cummings wrote in a GoFundMe she started for Clancy's family.

Arlington Bus Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

Clancy was a community instructor, trainer, certified Oola life coach, event speaker and chaplain, according to his social media. He also was a bus driver for the Arlington Central School District, according to Cummings.

"Erin was also highly dedicated to his job as an Arlington Central School District bus driver," Cummings wrote. "He loved what he did and loved all the kids, in his word, 'My Kids.'"

He also was the aquatics director at Maplebrook School in Amenia, New York, according to Facebook.

New York State Police Looking For Witnesses in Head-On Fatal Dutchess County Crash

The operator of the Nissan Murano, 33-year-old Camay O. Pryce of Poughkeepsie, New York, was transported to a local area hospital with undisclosed serious injuries.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed but New York State Police are hoping witnesses come forward.

"This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available," New York State Police wrote in a press release. "SP Poughkeepsie Investigator Gonyo is requesting any possible witness that has not yet spoken to the State Police to please contact the Troop K Bureau of Investigation at (845) 677-7300 in reference to case# 11034699."

Police allege Pryce was attempting to pass two vehicles when he crashed head-on into Clancy's vehicle.

GoFundMe For Hudson Valley Father's Family

The GoFundMe will help the Clancy family cover Erin's funeral costs. As of this writing, nearly $7,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

