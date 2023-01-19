How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV

Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas.

As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire State, there are a few things that you might want to do before you head out of town. You might have already thought about selling your furniture, returning your library books, or forwarding all of your mail, but have you thought about the one place no one every likes to go? The DMV, the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Do you need to stop at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicle before moving out of town?

I think the only persons I have ever met that have enjoyed the process of going to the Department of Motor Vehicles is a teenager who is eagerly awaiting the process of getting their drivers permit or their license, everyone else really thinks twice about making that trip.

Do you need to turn your license plates in before you leave New York State?

Well that depends, are you selling your vehicle before you leave and move away? If you are, then yes, you need to go to the local DMV, hand them your plates and $1, they will intern hand you a receipt showing that you have done so. The DMV will also pull your cars registration. Depending on how long you have left in your registration, you may even get a few dollars back from New York State.

Are you taking your New York car (and plates) to your new state?

Depending on which state you are moving to, you will have a certain amount of time to get your car registered in the new state. At that time, you can mail your plates back to New York State with the following form attached (click here for that form).

