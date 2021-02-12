How to Make it Through the Last Day of Work Before Vacation

It's difficult, I know, making it through that last day of work before you head out for a vacation almost seems like torture. But you can make it through.

As I head out for a week off, I was reminded by how I felt today that it's terribly difficult to make it through that last day of work before vacation. It always seems that particular day is hard to focus because you're counting down the hours until you're on vacation. Getting over that mindset can be difficult, but you need to prepare.

For starters, make sure you have plenty of coffee. It sounds simple, but it will keep you up for the challenge of keeping up that energy you need to perform your job. Secondly, try not to think about the fact that you're off for the next week. I know it's hard, but if you can erase that from your mind, it will make it ten times easier to make it through the day.

Thirdly, try to stay focused on the task at hand and not be distracted by normal workplace distractions, like an idle conversation. I'm not saying don't talk to anybody, but remember the task at hand, finish work, go home. Lastly, and most importantly, don't look at the damn clock. Please follow this rule, and trust me, you more you look at that stupid thing on the wall, the slower it's going to move.

Please feel free to share any other things to make it easier to make it through that last day of work before vacation.