5 Tips To Avoid Deer/Car Accidents In New York State

The weather is warmer, summer is here, and more and more people will be out and about on the roads.

With close to a million deer living within the New York State borders, there are going to be car accidents that involved deer. According to New York State DOT, on average there are 65,000 deer-related car accidents every year in New York.

If you don't want to be one of those accidents there are some things you can do to lower your chance of being involved in a deer/car accident according to New York State's Department of Transportation.

1. If possible avoid driving around dawn or dusk. This is peak time for deer to be roaming and there is a chance there are more deer on the road.

2. At night, you should reduce your speed and use your high beams when possible while on the road.

3. Deers often travel in groups so if you see one deer, chances are there are more deer nearby. Use caution when driving past a deer near the side of the road.

4. Slow down when passing a deer. Deer tend to make quick movements and the deer could dart into the part of your vehicle.

5. If a deer does move into the path of your vehicle, do not try to swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole. You should press firmly on your brakes and try to stop or slow down before a possible impact with the animal.

