How The Hudson Valley Voted in the Presidential Election

Here's how each county in the Hudson Valley voted in the presidential election.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Dutchess County: Election Districts Reporting: 218 of 220

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 50.48 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 47.28 %

Orange County: Election Districts Reporting: 308 of 334

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 53.90 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 44.16 %

Ulster County: Election Districts Reporting: 163 of 163

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 54.50 %

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 42.95 %

Putnam County: Election Districts Reporting: 86 of 86

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 59.12 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 39.05 %

Sullivan County: Election Districts Reporting: 68 of 68

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 55.38 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 42.88 %

Rockland County: Election Districts Reporting: 277 of 277

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 54.79 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 43.72 %

Westchester County: Election Districts Reporting: 813 of 941

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D):62.86 %

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 35.31 %

Columbia County: Election Districts Reporting: 50 of 50

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 51.03 %

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 46.47 %

Greene County: Election Districts Reporting: 52 of 52

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 60.64 %

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 36.59 %

New York State Overal: Election Districts Reporting: 15,198 of 15,546

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 55.16 %

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 42.80 %

In addition to the Presidental election, a number of key elections were held in the Hudson Valley. CLICK Here are the unofficial results in the Hudson Valley.

All of the results are unofficial results from the New York Board of Elections.