How The Hudson Valley Voted in the Presidential Election
Here's how each county in the Hudson Valley voted in the presidential election.
Dutchess County: Election Districts Reporting: 218 of 220
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 50.48 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 47.28 %
Orange County: Election Districts Reporting: 308 of 334
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 53.90 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 44.16 %
Ulster County: Election Districts Reporting: 163 of 163
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 54.50 %
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 42.95 %
Putnam County: Election Districts Reporting: 86 of 86
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 59.12 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 39.05 %
Sullivan County: Election Districts Reporting: 68 of 68
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 55.38 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 42.88 %
Rockland County: Election Districts Reporting: 277 of 277
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 54.79 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 43.72 %
Westchester County: Election Districts Reporting: 813 of 941
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D):62.86 %
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 35.31 %
Columbia County: Election Districts Reporting: 50 of 50
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 51.03 %
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 46.47 %
Greene County: Election Districts Reporting: 52 of 52
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 60.64 %
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 36.59 %
New York State Overal: Election Districts Reporting: 15,198 of 15,546
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D): 55.16 %
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence(R): 42.80 %
In addition to the Presidental election, a number of key elections were held in the Hudson Valley.
All of the results are unofficial results from the New York Board of Elections.