How New Yorkers Get a Mosquito Bite to Stop Itching

If you get attacked by a mosquito this year, here are a few ways to stop the itching.

You don't need me to tell you that the mosquitos in the Hudson Valley and all of New York are extremely BAD this year. If you don't believe me simply spend a few minutes outside near a field and you will quickly become well aware that it's insane outside. I spent an evening last week watching my son's soccer practice at a soccer field in Wappingers Falls and after standing outside for less than 10 minutes I was on the receiving end of 10+ mosquito bites.

How to Stop a Mosquito Bite From Itching?

After asking and searching in numerous places I think I have come up with a few tricks you might want to try the next time you are attacked by those thirsty blood-suckers. The first trick is one that most of us have heard of before, "put an X in it". For as long as I can remember I was always told that once you notice you've been bitten by a mosquito you should make an X on the top of the bite simply using your fingernail. Some say you shouldn't press too hard (no need to pierce the skin), you should apply just enough pressure to make a dent in the bite. Doing this properly should help to stop the itching but remember most bites will come back after you do an X the first time so when the X fades simply repeat. After repeating the X process a few times you should be good.

Tips to Follow After You Get Bit by a Mosquito

Other "tips" that have been shared with us include making sure you apply the proper insect repellant before you head outside, duh...LOL! Another way to get a bite to stop itching is one I have never tried before but according to a few fans, if you can, warm up the back of a household spoon and place it directly on the bite it and that should stop the itching.

Amazon Sells a Bug Bite Sucker

If you are looking for a piece of equipment to use the next time you get bit by a bug Amazon actually sells something called the "Bug Bite Thing". According to the description, "Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool that alleviates the itching, stinging, and swelling from bug bites and stings." How does something like this work? They say if used properly it "will extract the insect saliva/venom left behind under the skin. When you remove the irritant, your body stops producing the reaction." You can buy the Bug Bite Thing here.

Have you noticed that mosquitos are worse this year than in previous years? What do you do after you've been bitten? Let us know through our station app and don't forget the bug spray...LOL!

