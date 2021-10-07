Horrific Crash in Hudson Valley Kills New York Father, Son

A New York father and his son are dead following a horrific crash in the Hudson Valley. Two of his other children are seriously injured.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family pay for funeral costs.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., New Rochelle Police, Fire and EMS personnel responded to Pelhamdale Avenue at the intersection with the Hutchinson River Parkway Northbound Exit ramp on a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, first responders found a gray Nissan Altima, occupied by an adult male and three of his children, had collided with a brick retaining wall opposite the exit ramp of the parkway.

The 37-year-old male driver had severe injures from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the driver as Troy Carter of Hempstead.

Twin brothers, 7 years of age, were found in the back seat. Both were transported to Jacobi Hospital with severe injuries. Carmello Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Romello Carter had surgery for severe internal injuries. He is now listed in critical condition.

The front-seat passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was transported to Jacobi Hospital and underwent surgery for internal injuries. Tiara Carter is said to be recovering in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

