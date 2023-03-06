‘Horrible Tragedy:’ ‘Impossible’ Hudson Valley Fire Kills 5, 2 Kids
Officials are trying to figure out the cause of a massive fire that killed five Hudson Valley residents, including two children.
At least five people are dead in a house fire in Rockland County. Two children are among the deceased.
Fire In Rockland County, New York Kills 5 Including Two Children
Rockland County Fire Victims Identified
The victims have been identified as Nastacio Díaz, Maria Yosephina Garcia, Rudy Climaco, Darwin Climaco, and Carlos Interiano.
The Spring Valley community held a candlelight vigil for the victims Sunday night.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"Our East Ramapo counseling teams will be available for any student, staff, or faculty member who may need support. Please pray for the victims, their families, and all those affected by the fire," Vice President of East Ramapo Central School District Sabrina Charles-Pierre said.
Cause Of Fire Remains Under Investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Rockland County Executive Ed Day.
"A horrible tragedy for sure and the prayers of the Rockland community are offered," Rockland County Executive Ed Day states. "As this is a 2 family home this incident is still an active developing investigation by the Village of Spring Valley, including Fire and Police officials and supported by the Rockland County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Our County Office of Building & Codes also assisted in this effort."