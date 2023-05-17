Outrage: Homeless Hudson Valley Vets Forced Out of Hotels Due To Migrants

Many are outraged after many homeless Hudson Valley veterans seeking shelter at area hotels were reportedly booted from their homes.

Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of Orange County's YIT Foundation which helps homeless veterans with housing, told the New York Post 20 veterans were removed from hotels in Orange County due to the ongoing migrant issue.

Veterans Removed From Newburgh Hotel

Rene Mejia, Newburgh Community Organizer.

Toney-Finch reports 15 veterans were kicked out of Newburgh's Crossroads Hotel.

Toney Finch is a disabled military veteran. She created YIT in honor of the premature birth of her son Yerik, according to the YIT website.

Busses dropped off migrants at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, New York late last week, hours after Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus was told migrants would not be sent to Orange County.

Orange County officials filed three lawsuits were filed in another attempt to try and stop the City of New York from "illegally sending its homeless migrants and/or asylum seekers" to Orange County.

Veterans Booted From Hotels In Middletown, New York



Five veterans were removed from the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown.

Migrants haven't arrived in Middletown, but those hotels are on New York City's shortlist, the New York Post Reports.

All of the displaced veterans have been rehoused at an undisclosed hotel in the Hudson Valley, according to Toney-Finch.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Angry Over Displaced Veterans



Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are angry.

Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan used an expletive to showcase his anger on Twitter.

Republican Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) and Senator Bill Weber (38th District) sent a letter to Governor Hochul over the weekend demanding more transparency and accountability from her administration.

