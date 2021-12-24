The holiday season brings a lot of joy into our lives during this time. From gift giving to gathering with friends and family, it truly is the most magical time of the year.

It's always fun to decorate for the holidays with Christmas trees and festive smelling candles. When putting out these items and setting up displays, there are a few things we should keep in mind.

Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and friends, pets and home safe this holiday season.

Water your tree

Cutting down a tree from a Christmas tree farm sounds like the ideal way to celebrate the holidays. Supporting local business and picking your very own fresh pine go hand in hand. It's important to remember to give your Christmas tree the correct amount of water. Not only will this help keep the tree healthy but most importantly, prevent your tree from getting dry and avoiding fires.

Ryan McVay

Clean your chimney

Clean your chimney

Sitting by a warm fire with a cup of hot chocolate sounds like an ideal Christmas night to me. Before you do this, ask yourself, when was the last time I cleaned the chimney? Keeping your chimney clean prevents house fires. If you are unsure if your chimney needs to be cleaned, contact your local chimney sweep service to get the job done.

Tatomm

Use candles properly

I admit it, I love burning candles. They create a relaxing atmosphere and smell so good. Candles are also a great gift to give someone and also receive. This holiday season, try to keep your candles in sight and don't burn a candle all the way to the bottom. Be sure to keep candles away from Christmas decor, pets and children. Once you feel as if you completed these safety measures, go ahead and enjoy your peppermint, white spruce and marshmallow themed candles.

Boonyachoat

Pet safety

Pets quickly become a part of our lives and family. At times, pets can also be considered as companions or fur babies. We want to protect just as much as we would protect our family, friends and children. Be sure to keep any food items that aren't meant for them, out of reach. Don't let them or their bedding near any flames such as candles or fireplaces. Keep ornaments, flowers and décor away from them. Always remember to not feed pets anything from the table they cannot consume.

-oxygen-

Electrical cords

As we add in our favorite Christmas lights and displays, be sure to use the correct heating elements. Never use an old extension cord since it can overheat. Don't run cords under furniture or any rugs nearby. It's not a good idea to plug decorations into power strips either. A power strip and extension cord should not be used together. Lastly, never overload any electrical circuits.

tab1962

Are there any safety tips that you can recommend for the holiday season? Were these friendly reminders helpful? Share with us below. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

The Hudson Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2021 [UPDATED]