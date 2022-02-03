Hochul Declares War on Potholes, Gets Scorched on Twitter

New York State seems like a very divided place right now, like most states across the country. We are divided on so many things but I think it's safe to say we can all agree that the roads suck.

Governor Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to announce that New York State has declared a war on potholes and her haters wasted no time to publicly mock the Governor. Yes, the roads are bad, but is it New York State's biggest crisis right now?

It started out as a productive thread, but it quickly flew off the rails as people voiced their opinion.

— Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) January 31, 2022