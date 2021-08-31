‘Historic, Significant’ Change Made To New York State Thruway
A $355 million change to the New York State Thruway was confirmed.
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the removal of the final toll booths on the New York State Thruway, in what officials call "a historic and significant milestone."
In total 52 toll plazas and 230 individual toll booths were removed. The project cost $355 million to create highway speed and true open-road tolling, officials say.
"Cashless tolling not only helps improve safety and traffic flow on our state's highways, but it's a critical component in helping strengthen New York's economy, both regionally and statewide," Hochul said. "As someone who has spent countless hours traveling every inch of the Thruway, I can attest how transformative this milestone is for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who utilize this roadway each day."
On Monday, Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC began removing the last standing toll plaza at Exit 60 (Westfield), the final of 52 toll plazas, including 230 individual toll booths, that have been removed since cashless tolling went live in November 2020.
Exit realignment and road reconstruction continues at interchanges across the Thruway system and is on schedule to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.
"The implementation of cashless tolling is one of the largest and most comprehensive projects in the nearly 70-year history of the New York State Thruway Authority," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. "Over the last two-plus years, hundreds of women and men have dedicated thousands of hours into this transformative project that has significantly enhanced the future of transportation decades to come."
Motorists are strongly encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass. In addition, NY E-ZPass account holders pay 30 percent less than the Tolls By Mail toll rate and avoid any administrative surcharges.
