As it happened every year, with a new year comes new laws that were passed that go into effect on the 1st of the year.

2022 is no different here in Western New York. There are several new laws that local legislators passed in 2021 that will start this Saturday or really soon afterward.

While most of these laws won't have a major impact on you and your life, I found 5 laws that will play a big part in the lives of New Yorkers.

From an increase in pay to the ability to buy marijuana legally, these 5 laws will have some sort of influence on your life in 2022.

Of course, the biggest one is the legalization of marijuana in New York State. Adult-use was approved back in 2021 but the biggest change will come with the ability to buy it from a store legally. Currently, towns and cities in New York State have until Friday, December 31st to either opt-in or opt-out of the ability to have marijuana dispensaries in their town or city limits.

The biggest push for many people to allow the sale is that the tax money collected from those dispensaries will stay in that town or city. If a place opts out, it will not receive any of the tax money collected from the sales of legal marijuana.

The state is expected to receive anywhere between $243 million and $300 million dollars in tax revenue from the legal sale of marijuana. Also, the cannabis industry is expected to bring nearly 60,000 new jobs to the state in 2022.

Check out 5 new laws that will impact you in 2022.

Here Are 5 New Laws That Start In 2022 In New York A new year brings with it new laws that could impact you.

Here Are 5 New Laws That Start In 2022 In New York A new year brings with it new laws that could impact you.