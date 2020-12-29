Police are hoping for help after a Hudson Valley man was fatally struck by a vehicle walking on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Around midnight on Sunday, New York State Police from the East Fishkill and Wappinger barracks began an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle and pedestrian crash on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, around 11:27 p.m., New York State Police were notified by the New York State Bridge Authority that a pedestrian was seen on bridge security cameras walking on the southern span of the bridge.

Troopers responded to the scene, but unfortunately found 41-year-old Stephen Tomlins of Beacon deceased, according to New York State Police. It remains unclear why Tomlins was walking on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge late at night.

New York State Police are also still trying to figure out what vehicle fatally hit the Beacon man. Police released photos of a car and tractor-trailer that authorities believe may have been involved in the crash.

At this time only still frames from bridge camera footage are available, which are posted below. The included images show the possible vehicles involved in this crash, according to New York State Police. The State Police are asking for any possible drivers or witnesses to come forward and contact State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9998089.

NYSP