Real Housewife Reaches New Heights, Spotted Filming on Mt Beacon

This takes Hollywood on the Hudson to new heights.

We all know that the Hudson Valley is the hottest spot to film right now. From the small screen to the big screen, the Hudson Valley is taking over. You may have seen crews and cameras this summer filming in towns like Poughkeepsie, Beacon and Kingston. HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, they've all been working tirelessly on projects in the mid-Hudson region.

It looks like we can add E! to the list now too.

If you're a reality TV fan you probably know Heather and Terry Dubrow. If you're not familiar, Heather is from the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her husband Terry is a plastic surgeon who you may have seen on the plastic surgery show on E! called Botched.

According to Heather's Instagram story, the reality couple was in the Hudson Valley filming their new show The Seven-Year Stitch. Heather shared that they filmed on top of Mount Beacon. The couple also made a stop at Walmart in Fishkill to get proper hiking attire. By the looks of it in the photos above, they didn't expect it to be THAT cold on top of Mount Beacon.

Releases.com breaks down The Seven-Year Stitch, explaining the show will follow "committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift." The reality TV dream team will give couples a "full-relationship makeover," literally. Couples will be offered counseling, celebrity trainers, and plastic surgery.

The Seven Year Stitch is set to air on E! at some point in 2021.

The Real Housewives are no strangers to the Hudson Valley. In the past, the cast of The Real Housewives of New York have made a few trips to the region and filmed around Rhinebeck, Kingston, and Marlboro. Who could forget that infamous trip to Weed Orchard?

Peek Inside $1.1M Hudson Valley Home Owned by 'Real Housewife'

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.