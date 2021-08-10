Halloween Has Landed in The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley may be under a heat watch and warning this week, but fall is sneaking up on us. Don't worry, we're not talking about the weather.

Spooky season is here.

For the last few weeks we've been seeing the burnt red, oranges and brown colors pop up around the mid-Hudson region. No, not on the trees, but in every single arts and crafts store, super market and coffee shop. Pumpkin Spice has started to sprout all over the Hudson Valley.

And now we have our first Spirit Halloween sighting.

If you have been driving up or down route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you might have missed it. Spirit Halloween has once again taken up residency in the old TJ Maxx building.

According to a press release and Yahoo Finance, the Spirit Halloween flagship location (in Egg Harbor, New Jersey) officially opened their doors back on July 31st. As for the Hudson Valley location, when we stopped by the lights were on and it looked like they were ready to help you get your haunt on.

Halloween 2020 was a tough one with all the COVID guidelines. And who could forget all the rain on Halloween 2019? If things continue to clear up COVID wise, Halloween 2021 will be one for the record books.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the United State with 1,425 locations across the country. 7 of those locations are in the Hudson Valley in the following towns:

Kingston

Poughkeepsie

Wappingers

Middletown

Newburgh

Peekskill

Mohegan Lake

Are you ready for Halloween? What will you be dressing up as this year? Whatever you're going with, at least you know there are several locations to pick up a costume or 2.

