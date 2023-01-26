‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY

Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.

What new housing option will be coming to Dutchess County, NY?

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County is an amazing organization that helps out many people in the Hudson Valley. According to their Facebook, the organization is going to be trying out a new "pilot program" that will allow residents to potentially own a 600 square foot studio condo right in Wappingers Falls, NY.

How do you qualify for the Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County program?

The Habitat for Humanity Facebook Page, shared a brief description on who can qualify:

The application period is going on RIGHT NOW and it runs from Monday 1/23- Friday 2/3

The minimum income for someone to qualify for the program is $32,369

All applications must be COMPLETE in order to be considered for the opportunity

What an incredible opportunity for people just starting out in the Hudson Valley. Click here for more detailed information on the program.

