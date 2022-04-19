Guns N’ Roses Soundtrack Trailer for New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Film

The guitar tones of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" are pretty unmistakeable, even if given a little different arrangement. So there's a breath a recognition that hovers over the brand new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder before the popular GN'R song fully blasts into the track you know and love.

As the new film initially centers on the Marvel superhero Thor seeking peace after the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame, it's fitting that the ethereal strumming of the opening of the song helps to set the tone for Thor's quest for an inner solace. While he claims to have given up "superhero-ing," the mighty hammer-tosser remains quite buff and while tugging chains to keep his physique intact as the building drums and guitar of "Sweet Child o' Mine" swell in the background.

Star Chris Hemsworth shared the first trailer from the film via his social media, stating, "Here’s the first teaser for Thor: Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!!"

The film features some familiar faces Chris Pratt reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill in the trailer. You'll also see Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Korg, who is voiced by the film's director Taika Waititi, while Natalie Portman's Jane Foster turns up as a female Thor at the end of the preview. The film also stars Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

A description along with the trailer reads: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

While it is not clear if "Sweet Child o' Mine" will be part of the film's soundtrack, it is at least scoring the initial trailer for the movie. The Guns N' Roses classic first appeared on their 1987 album Appetite for Destruction. It was released as the album's second single in June of 1988, skyrocketing to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since been certified as a platinum single in the U.S.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer