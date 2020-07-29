Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

After postponing their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guns N’ Roses have announced rescheduled dates for 2021.

“Hey Gunners,” begins a message posted to the band’s social media pages, “our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021, in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the U.S. and Canada all summer before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021.”

While many of the previously planned 2020 concerts will be moved to a new date, Guns N’ Roses noted that not every performance was able to be rescheduled. “Unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process,” the band explained.

See the complete list of rescheduled Guns N’ Roses tour dates below.

GNR's most recent show took place March 14 at the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City. The performance was met with some criticism, as the band took the stage even as other festivals -- including South By Southwest and Coachella -- canceled their events due to the growing threat of Covid-19. Despite these concerns, Guns N’ Roses went through with their Mexico City headlining performance, delivering a 22-song set to the throngs of fans in attendance.

More recently, rumors regarding new music from the group have gathered momentum. GNR is reportedly “working fastidiously” on new material, though exact details, including a release date, has yet to be revealed.

Guns N' Roses 2021 Tour Dates

7/10 - Milwaukee @ Summerfest

7/13 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

7/16 - Minneapolis @ Target Field

7/18 - Indianapolis @ Lucas Oil Stadium

7/21 - Chicago @ Wrigley Field

7/24 - Detroit @ Comerica Park

7/26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

8/3 - Boston @ Fenway Park

8/5 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

8/11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

8/13 - Missoula, Mont. @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

8/16 - Denver @ Dick’s Sporting Good’s Park

8/19 - Los Angeles @ Banc of California Stadium