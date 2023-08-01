Grotesque ‘Nightmare’ Deer Terrorizing Wappingers Falls Community

Residents in Dutchess County say they're now having nightmares after seeing a gross, deformed deer that's been terrorizing neighborhoods.

Living in the Hudson Valley, it's not unusual to see deer roaming your yard. Sadly, it's also quite common to see dead dear carcasses scattered along the roadway. But a deer that many say doesn't look quite alive or dead has been scaring the pants off of many residents who say that the grotesque animal is something they can't stop having nightmares about.

The deer has been the subject of several social media postings from witnesses who say that they still can't shake what they saw. Until now, no one has been able to capture a photo of the zombie deer, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to describe it.

According to witnesses, the deer's left eye is missing and a large piece of "meat" is not dangling from the socket. The descriptions are simply terrifying, with people saying that the large growth can be seen swinging back and forth as the deer runs across the road.

Not For the Faint of Heart

We received a photo of the deer from a Wappingers Falls resident who witnessed the creature roaming through his neighborhood.

M. Ponder M. Ponder loading...

We've included an unblurred version at the end of this article but be warned before you scroll down further that you can't unsee it.

What Happened to This Deer?

It's unclear exactly what this gross disfigurement is, but many have suggested that it may be some sort of tumor. From the looks of it, the deer's eye may have a growth that popped it out of the socket and now it's just dangling at the end of the optic nerve.

Deer have been known to suffer from a disfigurement that's caused by its antler growing out from under its eye socket. While not very common, there are several reports of deer being discovered with an extra antler growing from under its eye. The Wappingers Falls deer, however, doesn't seem to have this issue. There is no discernable antler showing and it's unclear exactly what the mass is that's hanging out of the eye socket.

Canva Canva loading...

The good news is that the deer doesn't seem to be too bothered by its deformity. While many witnesses have been sharing their concern for the deer, there's no indication that the animal is in any pain or discomfort.

Do You Really Want to See It?

Ok, for those of you brave enough to take a peek, here's a photo of the deer. And if you think the still image is disturbing, just wait until you see it in person.

M. Ponder M. Ponder loading...

If you happen to see this deer and get a better photo, let us know.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time.