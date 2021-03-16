Bracket season is upon us and it's time to shoot your shot as we attempt to name the greatest rock band of all-time in this tournament.

There are some supreme rock icons with legends such Metallica, AC/DC, Five Finger Death Punch and Nirvana heading up the four corners of the first round pairings. But it won't be easy for any of these acts to advance as System of a Down, Slipknot, Beastie Boys and Papa Roach attempt to pull the upsets.

And that's just the start of some very tough pairings featuring such acts as Guns N' Roses, Soundgarden, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, Tool, Pearl Jam, Motley Crue, Shinedown, Linkin Park, Korn, Led Zeppelin, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers among others.

Will The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, be this tournament's Cinderella? Will Smashing Pumpkins smash your bracket? Will Stone Temple Pilots navigate their way through this tough tourney field? It's all up to you to help decide a winner.

Over the month of March, 32 of the greatest rock bands of all-time will go head-to-head to determine the G.O.A.T. so you best be ready to vote! The first round is now underway and you can place your votes for which acts you'd like to see advance in the matchups listed below. Voting will continue through 12N ET on March 18 for this first round of matchups.