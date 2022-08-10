Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York

A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents.

On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event.

Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College

Shoshannah, who still lives in the Hudson Valley, is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter. She graduated one year early from Newburgh Free Academy, in 2002, to jump-start her music career. She went to college in Dutchess County earning her bachelor’s degree in music production from Bard College.

Shoshannah co-wrote the chorus for the award-winning, 5x platinum smash hit, “Airplanes” as well as the Grammy-nominated remix, “Airplanes Pt. II” recorded by B.o.B, Hayley Williams and Eminem. Shoshannah was the vocalist for the original track that was picked up by Atlantic Records.

Her vocals have also been featured on songs with Slash from Guns N' Roses, Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes and College Humor.

Grammy-Nominated Newburgh, New York Singer Hosting Benefit Concert

Shoshannah's album release and benefit concert is scheduled for Friday, August 12 at the Silk Factory located at 299 Washington Street in Newburgh.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Safe Harbors of the Hudson. The non-for-profit supports homeless and low-income families in Newburgh.

"Having graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, her vision is always to give back to her hometown with her music," a press release about the event sent to Hudson Valley states.

The Voice Winner From Harriman, New York To Appear at Newburgh, New York Benefit Concert

Shoshanna wrote and co-produced her new album Faithful For Free. Jermaine Paul, the winner of The Voice in 2012, worked with Shoshanna on their new song "Who You Say I Am."

The Harriman, New York singer will be joining Shoshanna on stage at the Silk Factory in Newburgh to perform their song from Shoshanna's upcoming album.

"Friday, Aug. 12th’s event at Silk Factory will be a night to remember with other performances by DJ H20 and also singer-songwriter Dylan Emmet, who produced the album with Christine," the press release adds.

CLICK HERE for tickets

Newburgh Free Academy Reunion Planned

The event will also celebrate the 20-year reunion of the Newburgh Free Academy class of 2002. All Newburgh graduates are welcome to join.

