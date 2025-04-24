Famous Hudson Valley Golf Course Goes Bankrupt After 70 Years

A Hudson Valley golf course, country club and wedding venue that opened in 1957 is being sold by an auction house after filing for bankruptcy.

Thanks to the declining popularity of golf, we've seen many popular courses shut down throughout New York state. There are many reasons why people just aren't golfing as much as they used to. From the high costs associated with the luxury sport to busy lifestyles, the average person rarely has the luxury of spending their day chasing a ball around the golf course.

Canva Canva loading...

Today, most parents spend their weekends with families and kids' sporting events instead of being out on the course with their buddies. Also, the days of closing that big deal on the putting green are long gone as most business is now handled over Zoom by people working from home.

All of these societal changes have resulted in empty golf courses, and that has caused many of these huge properties to rethink their futures.

Hudson Valley Golf Course and Country Club Goes Bankrupt

The Otterkill Country Club has been in operation for over seven decades. Located in Campbell Hall, the 136-acre golf course offers a driving range, putting greens, a restaurant and an event venue. The sprawling course has been the site of countless golf tournaments as well as weddings, charity events and business gatherings.

Now, according to Maltz Auctions, the Otterkill Country Club is seeking offers for sale after filing for bankruptcy. The auction house is currently soliciting "stalking horse bids" on the huge parcel of land. The terminology refers to an initial offer on a distressed property to set the starting point for an auction.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Included in the sale is a 12,750-square-foot building with a restaurant, bar, locker rooms and catering hall. There is also a separate pro shop, concession building and restrooms as well as several utility buildings on the property.

In January, the country club's CEO, Joe Betro, posted a response to what he called "rumors" about the bankruptcy. In a long message to members, he blamed the information on a "disgruntled former member or employee" and insisted that the country club would remain profitable and operational. At the time, Betro blamed the bankruptcy on the cancellation of weddings and other events due to COVID, which prohibited Otterkill from paying off its mortgage.

Otterkill Country Club Remains Open During Bankruptcy Sale

According to the golf club's social media channels, the Otterkill Country Club is still open. Currently, the restaurant is taking reservations for a Mother's Day brunch on May 11 and is advertising a series of pilates classes that are scheduled through the summer. There have been no further statements about the bankruptcy since the golf course has been put up for auction.

Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley: this gallery features the most notable golf courses from Columbia to Rockland County. The Hudson Valley is famous for the rolling terrain and scenic river views which contribute to some of the most elegant golf play in America. Gallery Credit: Chris Erickson