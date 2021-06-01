Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Train While Fishing

A kind and generous Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by a train while fishing in the region.

On Thursday around 2 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man struck by a train at the Columbiaville Trestle at the end of Station Road in the Town of Stockport.

Accounts at the scene, indicate that 51-year-old Bernard Barrett of Hudson was fishing off of the trestle and tried to run across the tracks when he heard the train whistle, police say. However, he tripped while running across the train tracks and was hit by a northbound train.

Barrett was thrown into the water from the collision and located by a person fishing nearby who contacted 911. At the scene, Barrett was reported to be conscious, alert and complained of lower body pain when located, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Barrett was brought to shore where he was stabilized for transport by LifeNet Medivac and transported to Albany Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police say.

"His kind, generous manner would find him helping anyone in need, no matter what the task. He was extremely family oriented, and adored his children and grandchildren," Barrett's obituary states.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amtrak Police, New York State Police, Stockport Police, Stockport Fire Department, Greenport Rescue Squad, Hudson Fire Department Boat, and the Albany Life Net Medivac.

