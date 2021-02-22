Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket Across New York State

The cost of gas has increased by over 20 cents in New York.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $2.697, according to Triple-A. That's up over 20 cents from a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York one month ago was $2.491, Triple-A reports.

The price of gas in New York has increased by almost 10 cents in the past week. One week ago the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.600.

While the price of gas has increased by nearly 20 cents in the past month, it's not far from last year's average. One year ago the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State was $2.610, according to Triple-A.

The current average price of gas in Dutchess-Putnam County is $2.698, Triple-A reports, up from $2.614 last week and up from $2.504 a month ago. The average price of a gallon of regular gas one year ago was $2.697, according to Triple-A.

The current average price of gas in Kingston is $2.657, Triple-A reports, up from $2.559 last week and up from $2.440 a month ago. In the White Plains area, the current average price of gas is $2.780 up from $2.688 last week. Last year the average price of gas was $2.749.

