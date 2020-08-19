Galleria at Crystal Run Supports Students and Teachers Returning to School

In what is the strangest back to school season to date, with some children staying home, and some heading to a classroom in a few weeks. The Galleria at Crystal Run has retailers who are offering special offers for students and teachers.

Retailers at the Galleria at Crystal Run are giving back and providing support for those who are returning to school. The following are retailers within the mall that are giving back.

Dick's Sporting Goods - Dedicated to providing opportunities for youth to play sports, is collecting monetary donations through August 31.

- Dedicated to providing opportunities for youth to play sports, is collecting monetary donations through August 31. DSW - Giving away $10,000 cash, free shoes, and more. Students can nominate a favorite teacher for a chance to win. In addition, during the month of August, teachers will receive 20% off in-store purchases.

- Giving away $10,000 cash, free shoes, and more. Students can nominate a favorite teacher for a chance to win. In addition, during the month of August, teachers will receive 20% off in-store purchases. Five Below - Has partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide free backpacks to students most in need. Add five dollars to your total purchase and a backpack will be donated to a child through the Foundation.

- Has partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide free backpacks to students most in need. Add five dollars to your total purchase and a backpack will be donated to a child through the Foundation. LOFT - giving teachers a 15 percent discount on full-price items and access to exclusive sweepstakes, grants, and in-store teacher appreciation nights.

- giving teachers a 15 percent discount on full-price items and access to exclusive sweepstakes, grants, and in-store teacher appreciation nights. Target - College students can get a one-time offer to save $5 on a purchase of $20 or more by joining or logging into Target Circle to verify their student status through the end of August. Also, Teachers can save 15% on select classroom supplies in stores and online.

For more information regarding retailers within the mall, or general information you can visit the Galleria at Crystal Run's website.