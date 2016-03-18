Friday, March 18: Rock Birthdays

Happy Birthday today (March 18) to Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell. He’s 50. Also celebrating today is John Hartman, co-founder and original drummer of the Doobie Brothers (66), guitarist Jeff LaBar of Cinderella (53), Dangerous Toys frontman Jason McMaster (51), and current Dokken guitarist Jon Levin (50).

Alice in Chains was formed out of Seattle in 1987 bu Jerry Cantrell and singer Layne Staley. The original lineup also featured drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Starr. Starr was replaced by Mike Inez in 1993. Alice in Chains was part of the grunge movement on the early 90's along with bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden. The band sold over 20 million records worldwide and were one of the most successful band's of the 1990's. They are currently working on their sixth studio album. For more on Alice in Chains, check out the band's official website here.

Jeff LaBar Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

Jason McMaster Youtube loading...