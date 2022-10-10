Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State.

Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter.

"For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for the season ahead with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states in its 2022–2023 Winter Weather Forecast Reveal.

"Tale of Two Winters"

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast. Officials believe it's going to be a tale of "two winters." This winter is either going to be very cold and snowy or very mild, depending on where you live, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac Editor Janice Stillman reports. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

"Cold, Snowy" Winter Expected For New York

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Getty Images loading...

Sadly, if you are hoping for a mild winter, New York isn't where you should be. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Empire State will see a "cold" and "snowy" winter.

Winter temperatures will be colder than normal across much of the country, including New York State and much of the East Coast, officials predict.

"Shivery & Snowy" Winter Expected For New York

The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the weather for the East Coast is "best described as Shivery & Snowy."

The Old Farmer’s Almanac The Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

Snowfall will also be "greater than normal," for the Empire State, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

"Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states.

