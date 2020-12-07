So many of my friends have mentioned to me that they don’t know how they would have gotten through 2020 without their pets. There is just something about that unconditional love and loyalty that a pet provides. In return, we feed them, love them and make sure they stay healthy. That includes making sure they get wellness check-ups and vaccinations.

The Dutchess County SPCA will be hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 8AM - Noon. The DCSPCA will be observing New York State mandated regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, so you’ll have to follow some rules. No walk-ins will be allowed, only those who’ve pre-registered will be admitted. Individual appointments must be made for each pet. Be on time for your appointment, they are limiting the amount of people inside the building, so you will be let in during your assigned appointment time.

Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, cats must be in a pet carrier. Your pet must be secured before you get out of your vehicle. Only one person per pet will be admitted into the building, there will be dog and cat handlers to assist the veterinarian. Face masks must be worn properly the entire time, and please social distance.

The free vaccination clinic is for Dutchess County residents, and you must show proof of residency. Non-residents will be charged a fee of $10. Also, please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination required for 3-year certificate. You can pre-register right here. If you have questions, please call the Rabies Clinic Registrar at 845-452-7722, extension 417. You can get more info on the event facebook page.