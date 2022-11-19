Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.

One Hudson Valley Fire Department has put out a warning to residents about the latest scam that's been going on.

What's the latest scam going on in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Wiccopee Fire Company's Facebook Page, a text message scam has been circulating around the Hudson Valley. In the post, they mentioned that "it has come to their attention" that the text message allegedly claims it's from the fire department and they are trying to sell Wiccopee Fire Company t-shirts. Hmm...

Who has received these text messages?

Some residents said:

Christina- "Got one and deleted it"

Susan-"Got One Too"

Niki-"Deleted"

What do you do if you get one of these text messages?

DO NOT respond back to it. A few people who received them did take a screenshot so they know what it looks like and to warn others so they don't fall victim to the scam. Also, notify the Wiccopee Fire Department right away if you get a text message.

Be safe out there and let's all look out for one another.

