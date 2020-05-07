Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead at 66

The music world has lost another great voice, as former Bad Company vocalist Brian Howe has died at the age of 66.

According to TMZ, the singer passed away Wednesday (May 6) at his home in Florida. One of his relatives told TMZ that the musician had died from cardiac arrest. Howe had previously had heart issues, suffering a heart attack in 2017.

Howe's music career started to gain some momentum when he joined Ted Nugent for the 1984 album Penetrator. From there, he moved on to front Bad Company after their split with longtime vocalist Paul Rodgers. His first album with the group was 1986's Fame and Fortune and he appeared on five records, including a 1993 "Best of" set that featured his voice on the band's biggest songs.

Bad Company's biggest success during Howe's tenure came on the 1990 set, Holy Water, which featured the radio hits "If You Needed Somebody" "Holy Water" and "Walk Through Fire." They also scored a Mainstream Rock chart topper with 1992's "How About That" from the Here Comes Trouble album.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994. After Bad Company, Howe went on to release three albums as a solo artist, with the last being 2010's Circus Bar.

Speaking in 2019 with The News Press, he stated of his time with Bad Company, “Basically, it was a lovely ride. It’s fantastic to be accepted as a guy who can write songs that people actually like. I never really quite got over the fact that when I walk out onstage, the audience knows the songs probably better than I do. And that’s a tremendous compliment for any artist of any stature at all."

He continued, “If they know the words to songs that you have written in your bedroom — wow. What a transformation from a guy just singing a little melody into a tape recorder and putting it together in a studio and competing against millions and millions of other people who are doing the same thing. And then suddenly your song is lifted out of the pool of mediocrity ... It’s a very strange, surreal life. But it’s incredible. It’s incredible. I’ve loved my life. I’ve loved it.”