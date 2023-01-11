Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

A Food Network chef who has worked at some of the best New York and South Beach restaurants is bringing his talents back to the Hudson Valley.

Food Network Chef To Open Eatery In Orange County, New York

Chef Chuck Bivona is back home in Newburgh, New York and this week residents will be able to try some of his delicious pasta.

Bivona is a Newburgh Free Academy graduate who later studied at Culinary Arts at Institute of Culinary Education.

He has worked at some top-rated restaurants in New York City, Florida and Puerto Rico, according to his Linkedin. His prior work experience includes:

Root & Bone NYC - Chef De Cuisine

Petaluma Restaurant- Executive Chef

New York Marriott Marquis- Sous Chef

Yard Bird Miami - Opening team with Jeff McInnis

In September 2020, he competed in the Food Network's hit show, "Chopped."

Pasta Shop Run By Food Network Chef Coming To Newburgh, New York

Now, he's ready to share all he's learned with his fellow Hudson Valley residents.

"The entire point of re-opening a handmade pasta shop is to show a community, town, city, world, whatever… that doing one thing great, and providing a service that enriches the lives of the people that utilize said service, is how we are going to get back to a place where people are friendly and there is a community," Bivona told Hudson Valley Post.

Bivona's Simply Pasta is set to open next month on Liberty Street in the City of Newburgh.

"First off, Newburgh is fantastic," Bivona added. "I had some friends from 'back in the day' that now own and operate businesses in the City of Newburgh and I always was enamored with Newburgh. My dad's father had a business there, and my mom's mom had one. I know that it was completely run by local, small businesses and I love that."

Bivona's Simply Pasta was actually originally opened by his parents in 1989. It was located on Route 52 in the Town of Newburgh near Pat Tarsio Lanes. It closed down in 1991, but now Chuck is bringing it back.

"Simply, pasta. Hand rolled pasta deli & more," Bivona Simply Pasta states on its Instagram page.

Bivona's Simply Pasta Pop-Up Coming To Newburgh

If you can't wait to try some of Bivona's delicious pasta, well you are in luck.

Before officially opening up his restaurant, Bivona is running a pop-up at Toasted, located on Liberty Street in Newburgh for the first of the month.

"I’ve got some time before I can OFFICIALLY open the doors," Bivona wrote on Facebook "So why not utilize my neighbor's space and throw a little pop-up?!"

The pop-up will run for dinner every Thursday and Friday for the rest of January and for brunch on Saturdays.

Thursday and Friday dinners are set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Saturday brunches scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"I believe the restaurant industry has gone so far off its rocker that it’s actually DIFFICULT to staff a restaurant, let alone serve good food. I’m here to go back in time," Biovan told Hudson Valley Post.

