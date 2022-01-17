First Full Moon To Shine Over Hudson Valley Tonight

The first full moon of the year will shine over the snowy Hudson Valley tonight.

Tonight, January 17th, 2022, the Full Wolf Moon is set to light up the nights sky. According to Space.com if you get outside early enough, you'll be able to catch the moon rise just in time. Space.com explains:

The January full moon, also known as the full Wolf Moon , reaches its peak tonight at 6:48 p.m. EST (1148 GMT). However, skywatchers will begin to see the moon rise about 24 minutes before sunset. For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 4:31 p.m. local time, according to Time and Date .

The Wolf Moon

So how did January's Full Wolf Moon get its name? The Farmers Almanac gives an in-depth breakdown of the history behind the name on their site writing:

It’s thought that January’s full Moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons. Howling and other wolf vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting.

While we don't want to change the history behind the name, we're thinking the Full Wolf Moon should also be called the Betty White Moon as Betty White's 100th birthday falls on January 17th of 2022.

The snow we received late Sunday into Monday will look absolutely gorgeous as it blankets the Hudson Valley under a full moon. We should be able to get a nice glimpse of the Full Wolf Moon as Hudson Valley Weather is calling for partly cloudy skies and flurries.

Where will you be viewing the first full moon of 2022? Take a look below at the full moon schedule for the rest of 2022.

