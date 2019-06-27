Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland continue to film in the area, but traffic delays are again expected as filming will close another road in the Hudson Valley during rush hour.

On Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. the northbound lane of New York State highway Route 209 will be closed between Route 28 and Sawkill Road in Ulster County. Officials advise drivers to find another route on Friday, adding this will impact everyone who drives towards the Rhinecliff Bridge.

The NYSDOT, New York State Police and local police will be on hand to close the portation of Route 209, a state highway, officials say.

According to the Town of Ulster Clerk, HBO is again filming a series in the area. This time it's for "The Undoing" starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland.

Filming for "The Undoing" shut down roads in Kingston earlier this week. On Tuesday, Kidman and the cast dined at Ole Savannah Southern Table.

"This series brings over 200 crew members to our area, filling over 1,500 hotel rooms, patronizing restaurants and other area businesses during their stay," the Town of Ulster Clerk said on Facebook.