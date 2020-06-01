Feds: Upper Hudson Valley Woman Admits to Torching NYPD Vehicle

An upper Hudson Valley woman allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle with four cops inside.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle occupied by four police officers on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. in Brooklyn.

“Molotov Cocktails are violent tools of individuals looking to inflict harm and damage our city. Crimes like these are devastating to their targets and also to the protestors and their right to free speech that police are working hard to protect. It is reassuring that the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn has taken this case. I’m confident that the severest penalties under the law will be sought,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated.

A video recorded by a witness captured Shader igniting a Molotov Cocktail and throwing it at an NYPD vehicle occupied by four police officers, shattering two of its windows, officials say.

Police officers pursued Shader as she attempted to flee and apprehended her. In a post-arrest statement, Shader later admitted to police that she had thrown the Molotov Cocktail at the NYPD vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

"No rational human being can ever believe that hurling firebombs at Police Officers and vehicles is justified. When you conduct a violent attack that breaks federal law, the FBI New York office, along with our NYPD and Department of Justice partners, will move with speed to hold you accountable. Behavior like the attacks charged here puts our entire community - protestors and first responders alike - in danger, and we will simply not allow it to go unaddressed. The consequences for conducting this alleged attack, and any similar activity planned for the future, will be severe,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney said in a press release.

The New York Post reports the NYPD wanted Shader to be charged with attempted murder, but she's been hit with a federal charge of damaging a police vehicle. If convicted, each defendant faces 5 to 20 years in prison.