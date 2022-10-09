Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also referred to as FDR, was the 32nd president of the United States.

FDR was known for being elected into office four times and leading the US through the Great Depression and World War II.

Growing up, FDR lived in the Hudson Valley with his parents. He attended school in Massachusetts and ultimately, Harvard University. FDR met Eleanor Roosevelt while in college, and even though they were distant cousins, they still got married.

Guests can visit the home of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt in Hyde Park, NY.

I have been to both locations but really enjoyed Eleanor's estate.

The home of FDR is a National Historic Site. Tours of FDR's home are open daily to the public. These beautiful grounds showcase the beauty of the grounds, the gardens and the home where the Roosevelts spent time.

Two miles away, you will find the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site at Val-Kill. This property was so calm, peaceful and full of greenery during the summer months.

I enjoyed seeing her living room, sleeping porch and office where her chair was set higher than the guest's spot during meetings. She was known as the "First Lady of the World" and for her caring and charitable contributions.

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."

How can visitors stop by Wilderstein today?

This not-for-profit house is also a museum located in Rhinebeck, NY. Wilderstein is open for guided tours of the mansion. From May 1 through October 30, guests can visit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The tours begin at noon, 1 pm, 2 pm and lastly, 3 pm.

There will be holiday season tours as well. On Thanksgiving weekend through the end of December, they will be available. According to the website, "Advance reservations encouraged, but walk-ins welcome if space is available. Tour dates may be booked up to two weeks in advance."

To purchase tickets online, visit the Calendar page on the website. Guests are also welcome to call 845-876-4818 to find out any additional information.

What location in the Hudson Valley is your favorite to learn more about history? Have you ever been to Wilderstein? Share with us below.

