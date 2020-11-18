FBI Offers $10,000 for Info About a Missing Hudson Valley Woman

A large reward is now being offered as the search continues for a missing Hudson Valley woman.

The FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who went missing in Sullivan County.

Shaniece Harris was last seen on May 29, 2017. She hasn't been heard from since that date, investigators say. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Harris, 34, is described as being 5'8", 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She has a tattoo on her right forehand that reads “Sparkz” and a tattoo on her left arm of hands folded in prayer that reads “Rest in Peace.” Harris was last seen in Rock Hill, in Sullivan County. She was known to frequent areas in Middletown and Monticello, police say.

Hill was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with 4 pockets, black sweatpants and black Nike Air Max sneakers. At the time she went missing, in 2017, it was believed she was driving a 2007 dark gray, Volkswagen Jetta, 4 door sedan, with tinted windows and a New York State License Plate HMX2644. Her car was later found abandoned on SouthWoods Drive in the town of Thompson.

Anyone with information about Shaniece, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000. They could receive a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.