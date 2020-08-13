FBI Offering Large Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

The FBI is offering a large reward to help find a man who is allegedly involved in an outlawed motorcycle gang in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The FBI's New York Field Office, Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, is assisting the United States Marshals Service with the search for Christopher Slightam.

The 47-year-old is wanted in connection with an investigation into the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang operating in New Rochelle, according to the FBI.

Slightam was released on bail after being arrested and charged in February of 2017 on federal RICO and narcotics conspiracy charges. Slightam pleaded guilty and was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals in July of 2017, but he failed to appear, officials say.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Slightam on July 21, 2017, after he was charged with failure to appear.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Slightam. He was last seen with a short goatee and mustache, although he may have changed his appearance to avoid capture, the FBI states.

The FBI believes Slightam could be in the Hudson Valley area. He has tattoos on his arms and goes by aliases of Crazy Chris and Cris McNair.

If anyone has information on Christopher Slightam or his whereabouts, they are asked to call the FBI's New York Field Office at 212-384-5000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.