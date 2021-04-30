The season is officially underway at the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS). Fans are back in the Grandstand and the Drive In on Saturday night for dirt track excitement. There are still some COVID protocols but all and all it is racing as usual at OCFS.

This Saturday night they have the Joey Falanga Memorial Big Block Derby presented by Falanga Trucking. Pits open at 3 PM, Grandstands open at 4 PM, Hot laps are underway by 6 PM and racing starts at 7PM. If you are looking for some family fun and want tickets to the race you can call 845-342-2573 or purchase them at the gate when you get to the speedway.

This Saturday will also see the return of one of the speedways favorite spots for the over 21 racing fans. Today (Friday April 30, 2021) OCFS announced that the 31st Lap will be open in time for tomorrow night's race. Maxwell's 31st Lap Tavern lost their whole 2020 season so they are ready to get back to business in 2021.

Their will still be some restrictions when it comes to COVID particularly with capacity but otherwise as they said in there press release "you'll be able to belly up to the bar and get a drink". Maxwell's 31st Lap Tavern much like other OCFS traditions were missing during the short 202o racing season.

Enjoying a drink with friends at the 31st Lap is something many OCFS fans plan as part of their night at the track. For some it's the dog bowl cheese fries for others it's a cool refreshing adult beverage in the company of friends and other race fans at the bar at the 31st Lap.