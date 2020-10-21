Fast & Furious Like Drag Racing Going on In Mid-Hudson Region

People in the Lower Hudson Valley are allegedly acting like they are staring in the Fast & Furious, leading to many arrests.

Three Bronx men were arrested and a loaded handgun was seized after a Westchester County Police Department Patrol sergeant interrupted an alleged illegal speed contest Monday morning on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

Around 2:25 a.m., the sergeant observed two vehicles racing northbound on the Saw Mill near McLean Avenue. The sergeant attempted to stop one of the vehicles, a blue BMW, near Yonkers Avenue.

The driver of the BMW fled on to westbound Yonkers Avenue, where it was involved in a minor collision with another responding County Police patrol vehicle, police say.

The driver and two passengers in the BMW were taken into custody, a loaded .22-caliber handgun and a quantity of marijuana were seized, and the BMW was impounded, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The arrests are the latest in an ongoing enforcement crackdown by police targeting drag racing and vehicles with loud mufflers or other violations that cause excessive noise, according to police.

Multiple arrests, summonses and impounds have resulted in recent months from the ongoing enforcement initiative, police say.

The BMW driver was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegal speed contest and criminal possession of marijuana, misdemeanors, as well as and multiple violations of vehicle and traffic law.

The passengers were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.