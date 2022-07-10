By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently.

You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.

It's at times like those that you realize all that there is to offer in the Hudson Valley.

A "World Famous" sculpture garden exists in the Hudson Valley.

Polich Tallix is located in Rock Tavern, NY. This well known workshop/factory is across the street from a one of a kind sculpture garden which is on display for all to see.

These unique sculptures are a work of art that has been created out of workshops that are across the street.

My sister was the one who noticed this hidden gem and insisted that we should visit.

What is Polich Tallix?

Polich Tallix is known for being a "Fine Art Foundry". If you were wondering what a foundry represents, it stands for a workshop or factory that is used for casting metal. They are a metal fabricator.

What does Polich Tallix have to do with this sculpture garden?

They are known for their outstanding work all over the world. Polich Tallix are on the hunt for excellence and have created unique, jaw dropping displays.

Polich Tallix are the creators of the pieces of art that live on the property.

UAP and Polich Tallix will work together.

In 2020, UAP bought Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in New York state.

Polich Tallix dates back to the 1960's and has carried on the tradition. These two will work together to create greatness.

UAP can give the necessary reach and visitors in addition to Polich Tallix's knowledge and manufacturing skill.

Have you ever driven past this sculpture park before? Will you visit? Share with us below.

453 NY-17K, Rock Tavern, NY 12575

